Central Alabama storms bring damage

(WIAT) — Storms brought damage to several areas of Central Alabama on Monday, bringing down trees and power lines in addition to slowing down traffic.

In Mountain Brook, trees crashed into homes on Clarendon Road and Sharpsburg Drive, and a home was destroyed by a tree on Woodhill Road. In addition to homes being destroyed, several trees blocked roads throughout the area, including one on the 2800 block of Montevallo Road in Irondale. That tree has now been cleared.

Due to the heavy storms, Vestavia Hills has had a few traffic lights at certain intersections stop functioning. The lights are located at the intersections of U.S. Highway 31 at Kentucky Avenue, Crosshaven Drive at Overton Road, Crosshaven Drive at Greendale Road, and Overton Road at River Run Drive/Oakdale Drive.

The traffic lights are not the only losses to infrastructure, as Alabama Power is reporting that they have 14,000 customers around the state without power, and 6,700 of those are in the Birmingham area. The rest of the customers in the dark are split in between 4,600 in Eastern Alabama, and 1,800 in the Montgomery area.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

June 17 Storm Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This tree went down on Montevallo Road. Continued pictures from Montevallo Road. This home in Clarendon was on the end of a falling tree.