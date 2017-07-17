Etowah County Sheriffs arrest two on drug related charges

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects on drug related charges, according to a release issued by the Drug Enforcement Unit.

Anthony Cornelius Foster, 37, and Amber Machen, 24, of Gadsden were arrested on July 11th.

Agents received information that Foster was selling heroin at a local motel in Gadsden. Officials observed Foster leave the motel in a vehicle with another person.

When agents approached the vehicle, Foster locked the door and swallowed an undetermined amount of what officials believe was heroin. Gadsden FIre and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Foster to the hospital to be evaluated for exposure to heroin. While at the hospital, Foster tried to escape custody but was quickly apprehended.

During a search, deputies found a handgun concealed in Foster’s waistband. They also found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and pills. Officials also searched Foster’s hotel room where they found digital scales with residue on them. Investigators determined Machen had also been staying in the hotel room.

Foster is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, resisting arrest, and escaping in the 3rd degree. His cash bond was set at $60,000.

Machen is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $1,000 property bond.

Foster has convictions for second-degree assault and drug possession. He is currently out on bond for trafficking and distribution of heroin charges.

This case is still under investigation. Additional state or federal charges may be forthcoming related to the handgun.