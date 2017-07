Today is World Emoji Day!

The July 17th holiday was created three years ago by the founder of Emojipedia, a website that keeps track of all emojis.

You can use the hashtag #WorldEmojiDay to share on social media.

Emojis were first invented in Japan, but they spread to the US after the first iPhone was released.

In honor of #WorldEmojiDay !! Oldie but goodie, with my good friend @MichaelSmithWX 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W2fkO6BLxL — Alex Finnie (@AlexCFinnie) July 17, 2017