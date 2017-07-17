Police investigating after finding woman shot to death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after finding a body on 5th Avenue North, according to Lt. Sean Edwards.

Police responded to a call of a person down in the 8300 block of 5th Ave. N around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say they believe her death may be connected to an overnight situation.

No one is in custody at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist with this case, please call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers.