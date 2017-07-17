Tuscaloosa Police looking for leads in death investigation

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County law enforcement officials are looking for leads after finding a young woman dead in a vehicle, according to a release from Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit.

Jennifer Raven Nevin, 23, of Tuscaloosa was found along the side of a methane gas well road in the Yellow Creek Community, according to the release. Police discovered Nevin’s body in a blue Chevrolet Truck or SUV near the intersection of Phelps and Watermelon Roads.

Police are asking anyone that may have seen something suspicious over the weekend to contact the Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit at 205-464-8690 or Crimestoppers at 205-752-7867.

