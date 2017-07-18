Alabama’s Fitzpatrick, Auburn’s Carlson Named to Wuerffel Watch List

Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. (WIAT) — Auburn Kicker Daniel Carlson, and Alabama Defensive Back Minkah Fitzpatrick were named to the Danny Wuerffel Award watch list, Tuesday.

The Wuerffel award is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service” was awarded to Texas A&M Quarterback Trevor Knight last season.

109 Players from across college football were named to the annual watch list, and the award will be given out by the All Sports Association in Fort Walton Beach Florida.

Past winners include former Alabama Center Barrett Jones, and Florida Heisman Winning Quarterback Tim Tebow.