Alabama’s Fitzpatrick, Auburn’s Carlson Named to Wuerffel Watch List

By Published:

Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. (WIAT) — Auburn Kicker Daniel Carlson, and Alabama Defensive Back Minkah Fitzpatrick were named to the Danny Wuerffel Award watch list, Tuesday.

The Wuerffel award is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service” was awarded to Texas A&M Quarterback Trevor Knight last season.

109 Players from across college football were named to the annual watch list, and the award will be given out by the All Sports Association in Fort Walton Beach Florida.

Past winners include former Alabama Center Barrett Jones, and Florida Heisman Winning Quarterback Tim Tebow.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s