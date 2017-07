Tallahassee, Fla. (WIAT) — Alabama Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

The Biletnikoff Award, which began in 1994, is given every year to the best Wide Receiver in college football. Last season’s winner was Dede Westbrook from Oklahoma.

Ridley caught 72 passes for 769 yards and 7 Touchdowns in 2016, he would become the 2nd Alabama Wide Receiver to win the award after Amari Cooper took home honors in 2014.