(WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division has shut down the issuance of driver licenses and non-driver IDs this morning, according to a release issued by ALEA.

A software update over the weekend caused database issues. The shut down affects Driver License Examining Offices, probate and license commissioners officers, and online services run by ALEA.

The vendor is working to resolve the problem and they hope to have the system up and running again as soon as possible.