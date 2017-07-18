Birmingham Fire investigating early morning house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 6600 block of 1st Avenue South around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy fire and smoke showing from a two-story house.

The home was vacant and no power or gas was running to the house, according to the battalion chief. No one was injured.

The home was a total loss.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.