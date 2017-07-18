Fatal accident on I-65 shuts down interstate, claims 1 life

By Published: Updated:

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are still working to clear the scene of a crash that has shut down part of Interstate 65 heading southbound.

Clanton Police are working the crash that has claimed at least one life, according to Trooper Daniel.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night at mile marker 209. The interstate is currently closed from mile marker 212 to 205.

According to crews on the scene, cleanup is not anticipated to be complete until around noon on Tuesday.

See how the shutdown is impacting traffic in the area from @RealTimeRachel:

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s