Fatal accident on I-65 shuts down interstate, claims 1 life

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are still working to clear the scene of a crash that has shut down part of Interstate 65 heading southbound.

Clanton Police are working the crash that has claimed at least one life, according to Trooper Daniel.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night at mile marker 209. The interstate is currently closed from mile marker 212 to 205.

According to crews on the scene, cleanup is not anticipated to be complete until around noon on Tuesday.

See how the shutdown is impacting traffic in the area from @RealTimeRachel:

ACCIDENT UPDATE: crash is at MM 208 not 219. Blue box is updated detour. #RealTimeTraffic42 @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/CbImR5nQui — Rachel Lundberg (@RealTimeRachel) July 18, 2017

