Fultondale man slain in Gardendale triple homicide hailed as hero for saving 11-year-old niece

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A week after the tragic triple homicide in Gardendale, new details are emerging, highlighting shooting victim Don Foshee as a hero that took actions after being shot that likely saved his 11-year-old niece’s’ life.

According to Gardendale police, the suspect Kenneth Lever, who later took his own life in Pensacola, Florida after fleeing Alabama, attempted to get his 11-year-old daughter into his car but was unsuccessful thanks to the girl’s uncle, who reportedly stood between her and her father after being shot, allowing her to run to safety.

Foshee’s cousin posted publicly on Facebook, detailing his heroic actions. She wrote in part:

The 11 year old girl who survived the massacre when my cousin, his wife and her sister were shot wrote something to be read at the funeral. She sat on the front seat between her 2 brothers during the service.

She wrote for the preacher to read that my cousin her Uncle Don took the first bullet in the shoulder, got up and said to her dad (the shooter) “this fight is not you and her, it’s with me”. He got between the shooter and this girl so she could run and survived. She wrote “he took my bullet”.

Thankfully, the girl was able to escape. Police say Lever drove to Florida, where he was spotted in Pensacola by a deputy and shot himself while cornered.