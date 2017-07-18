Grocery delivery options growing in Birmingham with arrival of Instacart

Grocery and food delivery services are growing in popularity around the Birmingham area. On Thursday, the San Francisco-based Instacart is coming to the Magic City. Birmingham company Shipt has been offering to pick up your groceries and deliver them to your door for a fee (or a MemberShipt) since they launched here in 2014.

Bill Smith, Founder and CEO of Shipt, said he got the idea for his company from his own experiences in the grocery store.

“I had a newborn and a one-year-old and went to the grocery store for the first time with both kids. Anyone that’s ever done that knows it can be a huge pain. That first trip is really what led to the creation of Shipt,” Smith said.

Doug Huang works with Instacart, and says the company was interested in Birmingham because of customer requests. He says the company plans to hire more than 100 shoppers to work for them locally.

“Anyone looking for a part-time gig to moms looking for a flexible role that can accommodate their normal lives, as well as folks looking for more full-time opportunities with us,” he said.

As the competition in the industry heats up locally, both companies are making their cases for why they should be customers’ first choice.

Instacart says they’ll tailor their service to better fit Birmingham clients.

“Honestly speaking, every single city is so different. Whether it’s from how their stores are laid out to products that they carry, as well as preferences that our customers have,” Huang said.

Meanwhile, Shipt is making their case as the first of its kind in our area, and the only one headquartered in the Magic City.

“We’ve created hundreds of jobs here, we have hundreds of shoppers that work for us as well,” said Smith. “We’re really a national company, so we operate in fifty markets around the US, and we’re based right here in Birmingham. We’re really proud of what we’ve been able to build in Birmingham.”

You can order from Instacart starting Thursday. Shipt is also available in Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, starting Tuesday.