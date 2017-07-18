Group pushes for expansion of Blue Alert system to protect police officers

A group with the U.S Justice Department wants to expand a system that warns the public about dangerous suspects.

The system called Blue Alert would send information about suspects directly to your phone.

Vince Davenport with Community Oriented Policing Services says the system would help protect the public and police officers.

“The type of individuals that would harm law enforcement and kill law enforcement, these are people who pose an inherent immediate danger,” Davenport said.

In order to establish a national program, there must be federal approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC Chairman Ajit Pai supports the plan.

“It was thought by Congress that if the FCC was the leader on the national level, we could make this a more coherent national system,” Pai said. “So any state can opt into this unified framework.”

The FCC is hearing comments from the public as they weigh the differences between a federal or a state system. Right now, 27 states have the system, including Alabama.