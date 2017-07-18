Suspects sought after shots fired during burglary of occupied Irondale home

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Irondale Police are searching for two male suspects after they say a house in the 5000 block of Ewell Lane was burglarized while people were home Tuesday afternoon.

At least two shots were fired, and the suspects fled in a dark older model pickup truck. No one was injured. Police say they do not know which way the suspects were headed. The suspects are described as a black male and a white male.

The burglary happened around 2:05 p.m.

If you have any information, contact Irondale PD or 911.

