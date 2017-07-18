Mountain Brook city leaders weigh Canterbury Road closure, Hollywood Bridge improvements

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook city leaders are expected to discuss temporarily closing down parts of Canterbury Road in Village Circle.

Right now, there are about 16,000 cars going through the Cahaba Road intersection in Village Circle. Only 900 use Canterbury Road.

The city is looking to see if blocking off the road completely might improve traffic flow altogether.

Some business owners who spoke to CBS42 say traffic is already a problem, but they hope the city can work to find a long-term solution.

Tuesday morning city council will look at temporarily blocking off Canterbury Road at Cahaba Road for a six week period.

The city hopes by testing out the closure they’ll be able to find a better solution once roundabouts are installed on Cahaba Road in about 5 years.

“Five or 6 years down the road when these roundabouts are built this would give the roundabouts the opportunity to to function properly by taking more timing away from this Canterbury road which is not used very much compared to the other intersections,” said Sam Gatson, Mountain Brook City Manager.

If city council approves the temporary road closure Tuesday morning, Canterbury Road at Cahaba Road would close beginning Saturday, July 29 through September 9.

Mountain Brook city leaders are also looking into making improvements to the so-called Hollywood Boulevard bridge over Highway 280.

Runners and bicyclists have long complained about the safety of the bridge. Many people often fearing if a car gets too close they could be blown over the bridge and fall onto 280.

Homewood and Mountain Brook are partnering together to fund a study to look at what to do about the bridge.

It’s a multi-city issue, with Mountain Brook, Homewood, and Birmingham working to come up with a solution.

Homewood city councilor Jennifer Andress tells CBS42 something needs to be done now. She expects the study to be complete by the end of the year.

“When you leave Mountain Brook Village you actually go into Birmingham for awhile and then on the other side of the bridge you’re actually in Birmingham and then you actually go back into Homewood so it would be a connector of all three of our communities,” said Gatson.