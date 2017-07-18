NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear & Bo Rinehart: Alabama feels like home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Playing Sloss Fest felt like a homecoming to NEEDTOBREATHE, brothers Bo and Bear Rinehart told CBS 42 this weekend.

The two brothers, both named for legendary Alabama coach Paul Bear Bryant (their full names are William Stanley “Bear” Rinehart III and Nathaniel Bryant “Bo” Rinehart) told us they grew up in Alabama a little bit because their grandparents lived here, and so the state feels like home to them both. But it turns out, there was even more reason for their excitement to play Sloss Fest:

“We played here in the venue before, and it’s one of our favorite venues in the world, for real, I’m not just saying that,” Bear explained. ‘We love it here, it feels like it’s home.”

“The people are what make the shows great, and Alabama definitely has some great people,” Bo agreed.

The two South Carolina natives explained why their newest record is different music for them, but still the same.

“It’s a different record for us, a lot more synthesizers and program stuff, for some rednecks from South Carolina, that’s different, but it’s the same kind of stuff–it’s heartfelt music, vulnerable, honest music, felt like that’s the only kind of stuff that’s ever really connected for us, ever made a dent. We’re trying to inspire people with music, trying to love on them,” Bear explained.

The deluxe version of the album is about to come out soon, and as for what fans should expect to hear on there, Bear says, “we’re excited to get people to hear some of the weirder stuff.”

“There’s a sick guitar harmony—ga-harmony, you’ve got to check out,” Bo agreed.

We also asked them about how they got their name.

“It’s actually–our old drummer came up with the idea, if you’re going to do a band, you’ve got to really want it, because everyone kind of told us it was stupid, since we came from such a small town, everyone thought it was dumb,” Bo explained. “There’s a story about Socrates teaching some students down by the water, and somebody asked him, how do I know if I’m doing the right thing with my life? And instead of answering, he dunked his head in the water and made the point that if you need that thing as much as you need to breathe, then you know you’re making the right choice.”

Be sure to watch the full interview in the video above, and catch NEEDTOBREATHE when they come back to Birmingham in October and December.