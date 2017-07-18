Neighbor plans to move after elderly Tuscaloosa man found murdered in bed, front door kicked in

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After a Tuscaloosa man was found murdered in his own bedroom Tuesday morning, some neighbors are worried about their safety.

Keyonna Jones has four kids and is planning to relocate her family because of the violent crime. She lives two doors down from the victim’s house.

“I want to move because of this, I’ve got too many kids do you know what I’m saying? This got me scared to be here tonight, you never know what might happen now. This happened two doors down from me,” Jones said.

A murder investigation is underway, led by the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit. After getting a tip, officers arrived on the scene and discovered the body of 69 year old Lester Williams in his home just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. The elderly man’s front door had been kicked in. The crime happened in the 1600 block of T.Y Rogers Junior Avenue.

Neighbor Keyonna Jones knew Williams and says he was a nice person everyone liked.

“He was a kind man, whatever he had he would give it. Sometimes he would call my kids outside to give them a snack or whatever or a dollar or two here and there. He was just a nice man,” she explained.

The cause of death has not been determined and police have no suspects. Investigators are asking the public if they have any information to call Tuscaloosa Police.