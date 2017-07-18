Oliver Robinson enters not guilty plea to conspiracy, bribery

Rep. Oliver Robinson, D-Birmingham, discusses a bill that would prevent legislators from hiding money for special projects in state agencies, a process known as "pass through pork", Tuesday March 27, 2007, in Montgomery, Ala. The House voted 103-0 to approve the bill. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former State Representative Oliver Robinson has entered a not guilty plea to conspiracy, bribery, and other charges.

Robinson was in federal court for an arraignment hearing yesterday. Prosecutors charged him with accepting bribes from Drummond Coal to fight the expansion of a Superfund site in North Birmingham.

Robinson has admitted to accepting bribes. He is expected to cooperate with prosecutors and charge his plea.

Richard Jaffe, Robinson’s attorney, says the not guilty plea is a standard part of the process.

“Of course he’s taken responsibility and will continue to take responsibility to make up for everything he’s done,” Jaffe said.

The former representative is free on a $5,000 bond. His trial date is set for Septemeber 5th.

