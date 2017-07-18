Police investigating after finding 69-year-old dead in his bed

By Published:
File photo of police tape. (CBS42/Kerry Robinson)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are working a homicide investigation after a body was discovered Tuesday morning.

Police found 69-year-old Lester Williams dead in his home just before 3 a.m.

Tuscaloosa PD says a homicide team responded to a house on Ty Rogers Junior Avenue. Officers arrived to find the door to the home kicked in, and Williams dead inside his bed.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit at 464-8690.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

