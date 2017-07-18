Samford Picked to finish 3rd in Preseason Poll

Spartanburg, S.C. (WIAT) — The Samford Bulldogs were selected to finish 3rd in the Southern Conference, Tuesday, in the annual Preseason Coaches Poll.

Samford, coming off a FCS Playoff berth, and 7-5 overall record, was picked behind Wofford and The Citadel by the leagues coaches. The Bulldogs also were picked behind the Terriers, and Bulldogs in the Media poll.

2017 Preseason Coaches Poll

Wofford (7) The Citadel (2) Samford Chattanooga Mercer Western Carolina Furman East Tennessee State VMI

2017 Preseason Media Poll

Wofford (11) The Citadel (6) Samford (3) Chattanooga (2) Mercer Furman Western Carolina East Tennessee State VMI

The Bulldogs also placed five players on the preseason All-Conference list. Quarterback Devlin Hodges and Wide Receiver Kelvin McKnight, Defensive Lineman Ahmad Gooden, Linebacker Shaheed Salmon, and Defensive Back Omari Williams were all named 1st Team All-SOCON, while Punter Austin Barnard garnered 2nd Team All-SOCON honors.

The Bulldogs open the 2017 season on August 31st against Kennesaw State at 6:00 PM.