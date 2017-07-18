Samford’s Hodges named SOCON Preseason Player of The Year

Published:

Spartanburg, SC. (WIAT) — Samford Junior Quarterback Devlin Hodges was named the Southern Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year at SOCON Media Days, Tuesday.

Hodges, a native of Kimberly, Alabama, passed for 4,088 yards and 36 touchdowns last season, setting the Samford single-season records for passing yards, passing attempts, pass completions, completion percentage, touchdown passes, total offense, most offensive plays and single game records for total offense when he threw for 513 yards against Mississippi State.

His prolific Sophomore season earned the former Mortimer-Jordan High School star Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors.

