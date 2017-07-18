Suspects wanted in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 News partnered with Crime Stoppers to assist in finding some of the most wanted suspects in our area. All of them are facing felony charges and police want your help to find them.

CEDRIC LEVY ALEXANDER JR: ARRESTED

Warrants for: Robbery First and Attempted Murder

Detective Steven Fisher with the Birmingham Police Department said the victim was attempting to buy drugs from Alexander, but during the exchange things went sideways. He says Alexander took the victim’s money and shot him.

If you see him, Fisher says, “Don’t intervene. Pretty much give us as much detail as you can about this person, what he’s got on, where at exactly what the location is, who he’s with and call 911 and we’ll go from there.”

CBS 42 learned that Alexander turned himself in to police and was placed in the Jefferson County Jail before this story aired.

GABRIELLE NICOLE WILLIAMS

Warrants for: Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Identity Theft and Theft of Property 3

Sgt. Cortice Miles with the Bessemer Police Department said Williams stole a credit card from one of her customers at work, then used the card and a false identity to make purchases at several stores and service stations in the area.

“That’s a lot of damage done to your credit history, a lot done to you financially,” said Miles. “How many other people have been affected? While right now we know of these instances, there are other instances we may not know of and more things to come so we need to get this person off the street immediately.”

BILLY JOE WILLIS and VICTORIA ANTHONY

Warrants for: Financial Exploitation of the Elderly

Sgt. Steve Gurley with the Vestavia Hills Police Department said Willis turned his family business into a white collar enterprise when he charged an elderly woman $80,000 for unnecessary home repairs.

“They have a history of home repair fraud, which they were also charged with, in Jefferson County in Tuscaloosa Count,” said Gurley.

Gurley said Victoria Anthony cashed the checks.

“This elderly victim reached out to them for home repairs. They scared her into believing that her house was about to fall down,” he said.

Police say this is not the first time they’ve taken advantage of someone. The two suspects, along with their associates are believed to be just across the state line in Mississippi but may still be doing work in Alabama.

MUSTAFAA SAYYED WOOODS

Warrants for: Drug Trafficking (3 Counts)

An undercover narcotics detective working the case said Woods was out on parole for attempted murder when he became suspected of trafficking heroin. He was the subject of an undercover operation and he is considered a threat to the community.

“Besides a violent history – criminal history that he has – selling narcotics can be a violent crime as well. You’re introducing a drug that could potentially kill somebody and we’ve had too many overdose deaths recently, especially with heroin. So I believe this individual needs to be picked up as quickly as possible,” said the detective.

If you have any information where these suspects might be, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can leave a tip anonymously and good information may earn you a cash reward.