Teenager acquitted of murder gets probation, community service for break-in charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager acquitted for the murder of an Iraq veteran was sentenced to probation for several counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

A jury acquitted Wells of the murder charge in the death of Hoover father Mike Gilotti in May of 2017.

According to Judge David Carpenter, the teenager was not eligible for prison under the sentencing guidelines.

Wells has to serve 42 months of probation. He will not be able to associate with any of the co-defendants and he will be required to get his GED.

The teen will also have to serve 100 hours of community service and take a mental health assessment.