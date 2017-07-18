UAB picked to finish last in preseason poll

Irving, Texas (WIAT) — The UAB Blazers will make their return to the ranks of college football this season, and expectations are not high outside of the magic city.

UAB was picked to finish last in the Conference-USA Preseason polls by the media voters at C-USA Media Days.

EAST DIVISION
1.  WKU (20)
2.  Middle Tennessee (4)
3.  Old Dominion (3)
4.  Marshall (1)
5.  Florida Atlantic
6.  FIU
7.  Charlotte

WEST DIVISION
1.  Louisiana Tech (20)
2.  UTSA (7)
3.  Southern Miss (1)
4.  North Texas
5.  Rice
6.  UTEP
7.  UAB

UAB, who hasn’t played a game in two years after the shutdown of the program, had no players selected to preseason All-Conference teams.

The Blazers will officially complete “The Return” on September 2nd against Alabama A&M.

