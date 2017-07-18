Video: CHERUB talks Sloss Fest, Southern slang, playing Bottletree with shingles & love for Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As one of the perks of being a sponsor of Sloss Fest 2017, CBS 42 was able to exclusively interview some of the bands from this year’s incredible lineup.

*Heads up–interview contains explicit language*

We got to sit down with CHERUB, a duo comprised of Jordan Kelley and Jason Huber, before they lit the Shed Stage on fire Saturday night. The band’s bio says they ” shake, stir, and serve up a tasty brew of dance, funk, rock, and electronic music. Think of a tattooed 21st century Parliament-Funkadelic primed for festival stages far and wide, and you’ve got a decent starting point.”

We think that’s a pretty good description of the music, but what about the guys behind it all? Well, they were truly a joy to interview and while on their best behavior, did drop a few explicit words not allowed on TV, but totally allowed on the internet.

Check out the whole interview in the video above–we covered a whole bunch of topics–Jordan and Jason debated the use of the word ‘y’all,’ talked about how they love Alabama because they played their first show outside Nashville in Tuscaloosa, recalled playing a show back in the day at Bottletree while Jason had the shingles, and explained their hilarious social-media strategy and much more!

We are still reeling from how much fun we had at Sloss Fest this weekend, and already can’t wait for next year! And hey CHERUB, if you’re reading this, Y’ALL were amazing! 😉