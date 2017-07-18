WWE SmackDown Queen Charlotte Flair greets fans in Irondale, AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The WWE is about to give Alabama the SmackDown! Earlier Tuesday, we caught up with wrestler Charlotte Flair–the daughter of legendary wrestler Ric Flair–in Irondale.

Fans had the opportunity to take pictures and mingle with the SmackDown Queen.

“It’s always cool to hear parents talk about how you know they went to see my dad as a child and now they’re bringing their child to see me, so it means a lot,” Flair told us.

Charlotte will be performing at SmackDown LIVE tonight at the BJCC Legacy Arena. Tickets are still available.