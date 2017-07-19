Alabama’s 2017 sales tax holiday is this weekend, and diapers are included

(WIAT) — Did it sneak up on you like it did us? The 2017 Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend.

If it seems like it’s way too early to start back-to-school shopping, that’s because this is the first year the annual sales tax holiday is scheduled for the 3rd full weekend in July instead of the first full weekend in August.

This is the 12th year Alabama has given shoppers the opportunity to buy certain school supplies, computers and clothing free of state sales tax. Click here to see a list of cities and counties participating, and click here to see a list of exempt items (which, yes, does include diapers).