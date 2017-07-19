Birmingham Fire & Rescue investigating possible gas leak in building downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue says they are on the scene of a possible gas leak in downtown Birmingham.

According to Capt. Harrell, they are investigating a possible gas leak at 1103 Richard Arrington Blvd S.

Harrell says some of the people evacuated the building on their own. The fire department is on the scene now trying to figure out what is going on.

CBS 42 has a crew on the scene; they are being kept two blocks away from the building as a safety measure. Stay with us for updates.

