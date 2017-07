BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a suspect caught on tape allegedly committing a store robbery, according to a release from the department.

The robbery occurred on June 22 around 11 a.m. at the Family Dollar on the 6600 block of 1st Avenue North, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone that recognizes the suspect to call Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama at (205) 254-7777.