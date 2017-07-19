Chilton County farmer speaks out after lightning kills his 3 donkeys

A late afternoon storm killed three donkeys in the yard of a Chilton County man on Monday. Ralph Mims says he had raised one of the donkeys from birth. All three were about ten years old, he said, when they were struck by lightning and died.

“There come up a little rain cloud and all. It was lightning and thundering right up here on me and my power went off,” said Mims.

Mims said he didn’t think anything bad had happened until the next morning, when he drove past the fenced field for his daily cup of coffee. He saw the three donkeys, dead under trees.

“They were gone. They were just gone,” he said.

Mims also had a horse and some cattle in his fields, but they were not hurt. Mims says he plans to keep his other animals, but he won’t get any other donkeys. He says this experience has reminded him how powerful lightning can be, and he’s trying to spread a message about it.

“Just respect it and get in a safe place, as quick as you can.”