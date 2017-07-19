Cullman hospital to update media on patient injured during deadly altercation inside slain attorney’s home

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday afternoon, Cullman Regional Medical Center will hold a press conference to provide an update on the status of the patient injured in the Cullman County home invasion that left prominent local attorney Stephen K. Griffith dead as well as his alleged attacker 45-year-old Patrick O. Walker

Cullman Regional spokesperson Lindsey Dossey will “provide limited information on the patient status” and a statement from the family, an announcement sent to news media says.

CBS 42 will livestream this press conference. Watch live here or on the CBS 42 Facebook page.