Deposition: Suspects admitted to beating, shooting young mother found dead on Tuscaloosa County road

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One day after three suspects were arrested and charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Jennifer Nevin, new details are emerging surrounding her death.

According to a deposition CBS 42 obtained Wednesday, investigators responded to a dirt road off Watermelon Road in Tuscaloosa on July 17 and found a body lying face down on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to the back. Numerous spent shell casings were observed around the body.

The deposition says investigators identified the body as Nevin based on clothing and tattoos; they learned she went to a party in Cottondale late Friday night on July 14 and was last seen leaving early Saturday morning with the three suspects now charged in her murder: 23-year-old Koran Rashad Lewis, 16-year-old Kendrick Marshall, and 20-year-old Vida Confetti-Duena.

Investigators then located the trio and interviewed them at homicide headquarters.

“Lewis, Marshall, and Confetti-Duena admitted to being involved in the killing of the victim,” the deposition reads. According to the deposition, Marshall reportedly told investigators he and Lewis shot Nevin; Confetti-Duena reportedly admitted to involvement in beating Nevin before she was shot. Lewis reportedly told investigators he drove Nevin to the dirt road and that his gun was used in the shooting. As for motive, the deposition says Marshall told investigators they killed her because they thought she was setting them up.

Lewis and Marshall are being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $150,000 bonds; Confetti-Duena is being held in the same jail on a $100,000 bond.