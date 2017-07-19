Family seeking justice after pet wounded by bow and arrow

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A family wants answers after they say someone shot their dog with a bow and arrow this week.

Stacy and Kevin Crowder posted graphic images and their story to Facebook Monday. According to the Crowders, someone shot their pet, Opie, who belongs to their 8-year-old son, Lee.

“He’s my best friend and he’s part of the family too,” said Lee Crowder.

The family thinks the incident happened near their home on New Liberty Road. Opie was released from the veterinarian Tuesday with stitches and scars on his ear and back.

The 8-year-old child explained his feelings very simply.

“If a guy shoots your dog, that just means you get mad,” Lee Crowder said.

Once the Crowders’ post hit Facebook, they said it was shared more than 1,000 times. It did not take long until strangers offered to chip in for reward money.

“We were just humbled and couldn’t believe how fast this took off,” said Stacy Crowder.

The family has been at the vet and has not yet filed a report with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Crowder said he planned to do that in the days ahead.

Stacy Crowder hopes the reward money will entice someone to provide information leading to an arrest.

“I’m nervous to think there’s still somebody out there that would do that,” said Stacy Crowder.

Opie is moving a little slower after his procedure. Lee Crowder is just glad he’s alive.

“I’m happy about that he’s home, so now I’d like for him to play with me now,” Lee Crowder said.

Calhoun County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jon Garlick said the department would look into any complaint, and added not too many similar reports have been filed.