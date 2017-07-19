Sen. John McCain Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

John McCain
FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the committee's hearing on the defense department's budget. Doctors say McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week. In a statement late Wednesday, July 19 doctors revealed that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer. The statement says the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week, his office says.

The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation. The senator and chairman of the Armed Services Committee had been recovering at his Arizona home. His absence had forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay action on health care legislation. McCain was the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2008, when he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.

