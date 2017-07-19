Son opens up after father is killed by a hit-and-run driver in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A grieving son is opening up about the moments before he and his father were struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Calera.

Brian Keith Tatum, 59, was killed in the collision. Police continue to investigate the incident that happened along Alabama Highway 25 last Friday.

Tatum’s son, also named Brian, was struck by the same vehicle and taken to the hospital. His leg is shattered and he was released this week.

Brian Tatum and his fiancé came from New York to see his father. He hoped to start a summer tradition of visits until his dad’s life was taken.

He wants to know why the driver kept going.

“I think of my dad’s last words, just help me, it was just like I couldn’t help him fast enough,” said Tatum.

Brian Tatum was driving behind his father in a vehicle when he watched a collision between his dad and an animal. The eldest Tatum fishtailed and was injured.

His son called 911 and an ambulance was on the way.

“They may have told me not to move him, but he needs to get out of the road, he’s on the opposite side,” said Tatum.

As the two tried to get out of the roadway, they were hit. Tatum’s fiancé had just tried to get to the vehicle to get water for her future father-in-law.

Tatum said he looked up and saw the headlights.

“Maybe he didn’t see us, maybe he was dumb and drunk. If it would have been any of those things, I may not have been happy with him, I may hate him for the rest of my life, but at least I wouldn’t feel like this,” said Tatum.

Brian Tatum described his dad as a ‘big teddy bear’ who had a passion for motorcycles and fixing them up. He wants whoever is responsible to know just how much is missing from the family.

“What he’s done to us, is he’s took a good man, took him from his grandkids, from his future grandkids,” said Tatum.

Calera Police told CBS 42 News that the department continues to work hard on finding a suspect in the ongoing investigation.