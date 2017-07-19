Undocumented immigrant arrested in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., ALA. (WIAT)- An undocumented immigrant living in Jefferson County was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

An ICE spokesperson issued a statement stating Nicolas Sarat-Lopez was arrested July 11. The statement goes on to say he is an illegally present citizen of Guatemala. It didn’t have any further details about the arrest.

Father Alex Steinmiller of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church tells CBS42 that Sarat-Lopez has been part of the church for several years and lives in the area with his family. Steinmiller tells CBS 42 two other men were arrested. Steinmiller and Lopez’s family are hoping he is released.

“He is citizen in good standing. He has a full time job provides for his family has been a member of this parish for 6 years. He contributes well to this parish we don’t like to see this happen to parishioners,” said Steinmiller.

Sarat-Lopez is also getting assistance from the group Adelante that helps immigrants.

An ICE spokesperson tells CBS 42 Sarat-Lopez has been placed in removal proceedings and will have his case heard before an immigration judge.