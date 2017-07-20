Birmingham Fire and Rescue on the scene of fluid leak with hazmat crews

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a fluid leak with hazmat crews, according to the department.

The leak took place at 5900 Messer Airport Highway, and at this time, BFR has not confirmed the fluid that is leaking at the location.

According to Tony Herrera Bast with the Birmingham Airport, the incident is not impacting airport operations. Officials have observed some sort of sheen in the storm water area of Village Creek.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.