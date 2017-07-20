Body of missing boater recovered from Bear Creek

By Published:
Credit: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

(WIAT) — A Fayette man is dead after being displaced from his boat in an incident on Bear Creek Reservoir.

63-year-old Robert Lane Kemp went missing around 4 p.m. on July 10 near a boat launch on Upper Bear Lake near Haleyville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division recovered Kemp’s body from the water on Thursday. He was pronounced dead around 5:30 a.m.

Troopers are still investigating this incident.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s