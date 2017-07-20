Body of missing boater recovered from Bear Creek

(WIAT) — A Fayette man is dead after being displaced from his boat in an incident on Bear Creek Reservoir.

63-year-old Robert Lane Kemp went missing around 4 p.m. on July 10 near a boat launch on Upper Bear Lake near Haleyville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division recovered Kemp’s body from the water on Thursday. He was pronounced dead around 5:30 a.m.

Troopers are still investigating this incident.

