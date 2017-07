BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As temperatures heat up through the end of the week, the city of Birmingham is trying to help keep people hydrated.

The city has opened several hydration stations. There is a focus on the homeless population.

Stations will be set up at Kelly Ingram Park, Linn Park, and the Central Business District through Friday. There will be free water offered to help people cool off during this week’s heat wave.