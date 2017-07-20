Freightliner Trailer-Tractor involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65

Kamara Daughtry Published:

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, a two-vehicle crash occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 65 involving a 2012 Ford Fusion and 2013 Freightliner trailer-tractor.

While the Freightliner trailer-tractor was parked, Wyman Tyrell Lucius reportedly struck the vehicle causing his vehicle to leave the roadway.

Lucius, 24, of Mobile was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The Alabama State Troopers will continue to investigate.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s