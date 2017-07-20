Governor Kay Ivey reflects on first 100 days in office at press conference

(WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey is reflecting on her first 100 days in office. Ivey, who was lieutenant governor, became governor on April 10th, following the resignation of Robert Bentley.

Since then, Ivey has focused much of her attention on what she calls “steadying the ship of state.”

At a press conference in the Capitol, surrounded by staff and members of the media, Ivey says she believes the state is moving forward with more trust in their government.

“The dark days of unresponsive government are behind us,” Ivey said, further referring to the scandal that had followed Bentley as a “dark cloud” that had been lifted.

Ivey responded to questions about prisons, education, and infrastructure, but didn’t lay out many direct policy and legislative plans, saying those would come “sooner rather than later.” She cited her appointment of the first female Republican Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court as one of her highlights in office.

The governor promised to work toward furthering job training in order to put more Alabamian to work, and said she’s committed to working to improve Alabama’s infrastructure.

For most of her time in office, Ivey has been followed by questions on whether she’ll seek a full term in office next year, when Alabamians will head to the polls to select their next governor. Ivey hasn’t said she will or won’t, yet, and she didn’t change her stance on Thursday.

“At the appropriate time, I will address that other situation or that other opportunity,” Ivey said. “I do enjoy being governor, but at the same time, I have to be focused on doing the job at hand, of governing.”

Ivey was also asked whether she plans to endorse anyone in the crowded ballot for special election of U.S. Senate. That seat, which replaces now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is up for grabs, with primaries in August. Ivey said she plans to cast her ballot in private, like every other Alabama citizen.