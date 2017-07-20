Hugh Freeze resigns as head coach of Ole Miss’s football team

(WIAT) — Hugh Freeze has stepped down as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels football team, according to sources at the school.

Freeze has recently come under fire as Ole Miss’s football coach with a developing lawsuit filed on grounds of defamation of character against the school and himself by former coach Houston Nutt.

The head coach was recently seen at SEC Media Days where he gave a speech about the adversity he was facing, and how the team was coping.

RELATED: SEC Media Day 4: Ole Miss under fire

Matt Luke has been selected as the interim head coach.

ANNOUNCEMENT | Hugh Freeze has resigned effective immediately. Matt Luke interim head coach. Press conference live at 7:30 PM CT on ESPNews. — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2017