Investigators ask for public’s help in Walker County homicide

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide in Walker County. Dustin Alexander was attacked and left for dead in his grandmother’s driveway on June 16. He died a few days later.

“I mean he was just 25, and he could’ve had a whole life ahead of him,” said his mother, Rhonda McBryde.

She said she was just getting to know her son.

“My son was a good person. He had a big heart,” she said.

McBryde had given him up for adoption when he was a baby, but he had found his way back to her.

“He started having some trouble and so he came to me for help. And he moved in with me. And he sat down and talked to me then he … he understood then. And he forgave me,” she said.

But on June 16, Alexander was found lying in his grandmother’s driveway with a serious injury to the back of his head.

“He was having seizures when RPS got there and they transported him to Grandview Medical,” said Investigator Anthony Leach, Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander survived for several days. His mother stayed with him.

“I was praying. I prayed every day that he would wake up. I didn’t care what kind of state that he was able to wake up to. I was going to carry him home,” McBryde said.

Ultimately, Alexander succumbed to his injury.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigator Anthony Leach said he knew Alexander. The victim had been in some trouble in the past.

“Regardless of his lifestyle or what he done, he didn’t deserve what happened to him … He has family, he has people that cared about him and he deserves justice just like anybody else,” said Leach.

“If anybody has any information in the circumstances of Dustin Alexander’s death, any information would help.”

McBryde said, “I believe in God and I’m trying to ask to be able to give them, but right now I can’t. And … I want justice served.”

Anyone with information that could help solve this case should call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Tips can be left anonymously and good information may earn a cash reward.

Tipsters can also leave information anonymously using Tip411. To send a tip, simply text “Walker” and what the tip is to 847411 or download the smartphone Tip411 app.