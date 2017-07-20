Paws of the Week: July 20th-27th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – Hand in Paw, Birmingham’s Animal-Assisted Therapy Organization, is teaming up with The Greater Birmingham Humane Society to help us find Shaggy, Baby Girl, and Sheba Luanne loving forever homes. All of these dogs have been flagged as strong therapy animal candidates. With the proper training and love, maybe you can help them become certified!

Shaggy: This big boy is 50lbs and 4-years-old. Along with Sheba Luanne, he is also a collie mix. Shaggy is extremely calm and loves to cuddle and relax with humans. He lived with an elderly owner during his life, and now has found himself at the Birmingham Humane Society looking for a new home.

Sheba Luanne: This sweetheart is 7-years-old and 41 lbs. She was found as a stray and is a border-collie mix that is loving and friendly, and would love to spend quality time with her forever family.

Baby Girl: She is the baby of the group we are featuring this week! Baby Girl is only 2-years-old at 30lbs. The shelter has listed her as a pit bull mix. Baby Girl is very gentle and relaxed around humans. She is ready to go home with kind humans that will give her lots of love and attention.

Support:

Hand in Paw believes in the human/animal bond and hopes that this partnership facilitates a relationship between viewers at home, and animals in need at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

To learn more about Hand In Paw, visit Handinpaw.org. This wonderful organization is always looking for volunteers to help with a variety of animal therapy programs.

Pro-Adoption Tips:

Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm).

During the weekend the shelter can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm).

Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are also closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today!

300 Snow Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 / (205) 942-1211

If you take one of our featured animals home, please let us know! Send a picture of you and your pet to Lillian.Lalo@wiat.com!