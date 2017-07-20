Piggly Wiggly and Shipt partner for home delievery of grocierces

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –On Thursday, Shipt launched their partnership with Piggly Wiggly for the Birmingham metro area, according to a release from the company.

The partnership will reportedly allow almost 152,000 households to shop for home delivery from Piggly Wiggly stores.

The Shipt app allows members to order items, pay for their groceries and choose a one-hour delivery window for their order.

“This new partnership allows our customers’ access to Piggly Wiggly groceries delivered straight to their door,” said Naseem Aljouny, Chairman of the Board at Piggly Wiggly. “By working with Shipt, we are able to offer the same quality with increased convenience to our loyal customers.”

Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35.

New members can try the service free of charge for two weeks and will receive $25 off their first order.

For more information about Shipt and the new partnership, visit Shipt.com.