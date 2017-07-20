Sears to begin selling Kenmore appliances on Amazon

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package awaits delivery from UPS in Palo Alto, Calif. Amazon is suing more than 1,000 people for advertising their services writing fake reviews for as little as $5 as it seeks to crack down on bogus reviews on its site. The complaint filed Friday, Oct. 16, 2015 in King County Superior Court in Seattle marks the latest effort by the online powerhouse to crack down on fraud on its site. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) – Sears will begin selling Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com, including smart appliances that can be synced with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa.

The announcement before the opening bell Thursday sent shares of Sears soaring 11 percent.

Sears, which also owns Kmart, says that its Kenmore Smart appliances will be fully integrated with Amazon’s Alexa, allowing users to fully control things like air conditioners through voice commands.

The agreement opens up a vast new marketplace for Sears and its appliances. Shares of Sears Holdings, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, jumped more than $1, nearing $10 per share, in pre-market trading.

