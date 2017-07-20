State seeks death penalty for suspect in restaurant robbery and murder

(WIAT) — The state has filed court documents announcing their intention to seek the death penalty in the case of 19-year-old Roderick King.

King is charged with the January 2016 murder of Ashton Blake Roberts during a robbery at a Jack’s Restaurant location in Pleasant Grove. He is also being tried on charges of robbing a Burger King in Fairfield and a Papa Murphy’s in Hueytown.

Later that year, King applied for a youthful offender status in the crime, which he was denied.

King is set to go to trial in January of 2018.