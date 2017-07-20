Summer heat can make playground equipment dangerous for kids

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — As the temperatures heat up this week, parents need to be aware of their children’s surroundings – especially playground equipment.

If you decide to head to the park with your child, you should avoid the equipment that could potentially harm them. Equipment made of metal can cause serious burns, especially in the middle of the day when the sun is beating down.

Betty Certin says she doesn’t take any chances when she takes her grandchildren to the park.

“We come at 8’oclock in the morning to go to the park and enjoy the equipment,” Certin said. “Then after about 10 o’clock, it gets hot and the equipment’s hot and you worry about being hydrated. So, we usually stay inside or go to the library.”

If you do hit the park this week, try to stay in the shade, wear sunscreen, and stay hydrated.