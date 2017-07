BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a late night shooting that happened near Tom Brown Village Apartments.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of 5th Court North. According to police, paramedics took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the incident was a running gun fight. No suspects are in custody at this time.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.