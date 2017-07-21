Chilton County woman dies in front yard after stabbing, husband arrested

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County man is charged with murder after his wife died Thursday night from stab wounds.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of a disturbance on County Road 958 around 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman in the front yard of the home suffering from a stab wound. She was treated by EMS, but died on the scene.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Levenia Washington Simon, 54. After interviews and processing the scene, investigators took the victim’s husband, 53-year-old Tony Jeffrey Simon, into custody. The Sheriff’s Office says they believe a domestic dispute occurred between the two, resulting in her death.

Tony Simon is charged with one county of murder with his bond set at $150,000.